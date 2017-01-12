Board votes to send intervention notice to Montgomery Public Schools

A $12 million donation will be used to create a new culinary science center at Auburn University.More >>
Three Montgomery Public School teachers were honored at an Alabama Board of Education meeting Thursday for their role in helping to save the life of a Lee High School student injured during a shooting near the school.More >>
The Guardian Credit Union is encouraging students from around the River Region to apply for its scholarship program.More >>
Richard Spencer, co-editor of AltRight.com, is scheduled to speak at Auburn University Tuesday. Spencer made the announcement through a video on Twitter.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education is a week away from holding the first of several scheduled community forums to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system.More >>
In its eleventh year, Alabama lawmakers are discussing a change in the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. There's now a push to schedule the weekend sooner in order to ensure it is held before all schools start.More >>
Valiant Cross Academy is in the running to win $100,000 in a contest sponsored by USA Today!More >>
New students to the Montgomery Public School system can now register for school online, according to officials with MPS.More >>
Principals at 27 Montgomery public schools recently taken over by the Alabama State Department of Education have been given a pay raise approved by State Superintendent Michael Sentance.More >>
Auburn graduate and Apple CEO Tim Cook will return to Auburn Thursday to have a discussion about diversity, inclusion, and equality.More >>
