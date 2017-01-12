Teen charged in 2 Cloverdale robberies

Another woman was carjacked in the same location several weeks ago. The same suspect has been charged in both robberies. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A woman suffered a terrifying ordeal when she was attacked and robbed inside her business in Cloverdale on Thursday morning.

It was the second recent violent crime in the popular, trendy area of town.

Police say a teenager was behind both incidents at the A&P complex on Cloverdale Road, a mix of upscale lofts, restaurants and stores.

Those who work there say a woman alone in her shop around 11 a.m. when she was confronted by a stranger, beaten with a pipe and put in a closet. Her keys and car were stolen by the robber.



The victim managed to get out of the closet and sought help at a neighboring business. She was left with minor injuries, according to police. We’re told she received treatment at the hospital for her wounds.

Officers responded to the area and spotted the stolen vehicle on Norman Bridge Road near E. South Boulevard. They pulled it over and arrested Benjamin Jackson, 17.

His capture was welcome news to business owners and residents.

“It was very disturbing to hear about this. We're concerned as residents and we're concerned about our business owners. That's the reason many people come to this area. We're one of the premiere neighborhoods in Montgomery and we have people coming from all over to enjoy our restaurants and shops,” said Tony Hickman, president of the Old Cloverdale Association. “We're glad that MPD has acted so quickly to apprehend the suspect.”

On Thursday night, authorities revealed that Jackson was also charged in another robbery at the same location.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says in the December 20th carjacking, the teen approached a woman at gunpoint, forced her out of her car and took off in it.

It happened in a gated area in the back of the building, but the suspect gained access to the lot by walking through an open courtyard.

The victim in the December incident was not injured physically, Bailey said, but he described both crimes as “very violent robberies.”

Jackson is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The District Attorney’s Office requested an excessive bail amount for Jackson. The request was granted by a Circuit Court judge, ordering that the teenager be held on $250,000 bail.

“I am outraged as the DA and a citizen of this city about both of these robberies,” Bailey said. “Our violent crime unit will work hard to ensure that justice is delivered in these cases. By law I must acknowledge that Jackson is innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Our citizens deserve to be able to go to work or about their daily lives without having to worry about being beaten or carjacked. We all deserve to live in a safe community.”

The vehicles in both robberies have been recovered, according to police.

More surveillance cameras are being added throughout the A&P facilities and extra security personnel is on hand. Business owners say they noticed Jackson walking around Thursday and looking inside different stores. They realized later that he was most likely scoping out a location where someone was working alone.



“We're very happy that the suspect has been apprehended and is in custody and we just want people to be aware of things that are going on around them,” Hickman said. “Business owners are afraid it's going to frighten their customers away. We don't want that to happen. Everybody wants to feel safe in their neighborhood but they also want to feel safe where they shop and eat and go out. We would like to see more police presence to cut down on some of this crime.”

