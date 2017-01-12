New list of Alabama's failing schools released - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

New list of Alabama's failing schools released

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama State Board of Education has released a new list of the state's failing schools, which is defined by the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015.

The 75 schools on the list are considered in the lowest 6 percent of schools in the state.

Ten Montgomery County schools are on the list:

  • Bellingrath Middle School
  • Capitol Heights Middle School
  • Carver Senior High School
  • Chisholm Elementary School
  • Fews Secondary Acceleration Academy
  • Jefferson Davis High School
  • Johnson Elementary School
  • Lanier Senior High School
  • Lee High School
  • Southlawn Middle School

Here's the full list of failing schools statewide:

