New list of Alabama's failing schools released

The Alabama State Board of Education has released a new list of the state's failing schools, which is defined by the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015.

The 75 schools on the list are considered in the lowest 6 percent of schools in the state.

Ten Montgomery County schools are on the list:

Bellingrath Middle School

Capitol Heights Middle School

Carver Senior High School

Chisholm Elementary School

Fews Secondary Acceleration Academy

Jefferson Davis High School

Johnson Elementary School

Lanier Senior High School

Lee High School

Southlawn Middle School

Here's the full list of failing schools statewide:

