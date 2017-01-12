Tallapoosa County voters have year to make school decision

Currently, the school district is putting a proposal together to raise property taxes by three mils. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

It is a constant lesson in understanding what it takes to keep a school district clicking: Money. Lots of it.

"We now have $1.74 million in reserve," explained Tallapoosa County Public School Superintendent Joe Windle.

Two years ago the Tallapoosa County Commission raised the county sales tax by one cent, a move that generated more than $1.3 million in 2015 for Tallapoosa County schools.

The current school one cent sales tax is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2018. When the Tallapoosa County Commission approved the temporary one-cent sales tax two years ago, it was the first sales tax raise for schools since 1989, according to Tallapoosa County school officials.

"Our collections exceeded our projections," Windle admitted.

But part of that agreement with the county school district included the school system coming up with an alternative source of revenue. That time has come. Now, a three mils property tax increase is in the works.

"A piece of property valued at $100,000 would mean an extra $100 a year in taxes, or less than $12 a month," the superintendent stated.

Windle says such a deal probably would not bring in the amount the one cent sales tax brought in last year. In fact, the three mils property tax hike may be short by $200,000.

"But we can live with that," he said.

Some 14,000 people live in Tallapoosa County, and it's hard to tell how some of them feel about this. Some flat out didn't want to talk about it for various reasons.

Superintendent Windle admitted he may have a tough job selling it down the road, "and especially property taxes in Alabama. It's an emotional issue," he said.

The three mils proposal is set to go before voters either February or March of 2018.

