Troy names Josh Lauer head volleyball coach

Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.More >>
A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.More >>
The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. (CT) kick on April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will include a full day of activities and experiences including the opportunity for fans to take the field at the conclusion of the game.More >>
Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN. Bama coach Nick Saban released a statement about the matter on Friday.More >>
Daniel Robert hit a 3-run home run and earned his first career save as No. 10 Auburn baseball out-slugged Samford 16-15 Tuesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field.More >>
Butch Thompson didn’t know what he wanted to do with baseball, he just knew he had to be around the game.More >>
Perhaps the biggest question of not only A-Day but spring practice itself was whether or not transfer QB Jarrett Stidham was the real deal. He certainly looked the part in Saturday’s spring game.More >>
Auburn's A-Day is in the books.More >>
The following is a press release from Auburn Athletics:More >>
Saturday will be a busy day for Troy athletics with everything centering on the Trojans' annual T-Day spring football game.More >>
Freshman Darian Adams has the potential to be a dominant player for the Troy Trojans.More >>
Becca Hartley has been a force to be reckoned with for the Troy Trojans this season. Hartley has been a pitcher's worst nightmare in 2017. Her 14 homeruns have her ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA for homeruns this season.More >>
The Troy Trojans rolled into Mobile on Monday to begin Dollar General Bowl week!More >>
Troy placed a league-high seven players on the All-Sun Belt First Team and Trojan players earned 15 total nods to All-Sun Belt Teams, released Wednesday by the league office. Additionally, Troy senior bandit Rashad Dillard was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
Activists and residents say thousands of Syrians evacuated from their besieged towns have spent the night on buses at an exchange point as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.More >>
Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.More >>
An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.More >>
North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
A decomposing body has been found in a pond off of County Road 3310, according to Chief Moses Davenport of the Brundidge Police Department.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
