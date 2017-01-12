Troy names Josh Lauer head volleyball coach - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Troy names Josh Lauer head volleyball coach

(Source: Troy University) (Source: Troy University)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

Josh Lauer has been named the new head coach of Troy University volleyball.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Josh Lauer and his family to Troy,” said Troy Athletics Director Jeremy McClain. “Josh checked several boxes for us in what we were looking for in a new coach: high levels of energy and integrity, great knowledge of the game, an outstanding recruiting resume in key geographical footprints for our program and experience as a successful head coach. Above all else, he and his family are a great fit for Troy Athletics and this community.”

Laurer has spent the last six years as the associate head coach at Georgia. Before that he was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama for three years.

“This is an exciting time for me and my family,” Lauer said. “I would like to thank Dr. Hawkins, Jeremy McClain and Sandy Atkins for the opportunity to lead the Troy volleyball program.  The mission and values of Troy University and the Athletic Department were a huge influence on my decision, and I'm eager to get started. I’ve been blessed during my coaching career to have worked with some amazing people, and I’m confident that this new chapter at Troy will be no different.  I’m looking forward to working with the team, staff, administration and community to build a winning volleyball tradition at Troy."

