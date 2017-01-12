All lanes of I-85 near Waugh reopen after 18-wheeler crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

All lanes of I-85 near Waugh reopen after 18-wheeler crash

(Source: @whiterice2390 on Twitter) (Source: @whiterice2390 on Twitter)
MONTGOMERY CO., AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State Troopers say I-85 southbound near Waugh has reopened following a commercial vehicle crash at mile marker 17.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes but affected one lane in the southbound direction.

No injuries were reported.

