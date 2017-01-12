All lanes of I-85 near Waugh reopen after 18-wheeler crash

Thanks to the upper-level high pressure over Georgia, we had another beautiful day as we moved through the first half of the Easter weekend. The high ensured the storm activity over the ArkLaMiss stayed on the Mississippi side of the state line. The high will remain in place tonight so we're in for another mostly clear overnight setting with mild temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. EASTER SUNDAY: The upper-level high will begin to break down tomorrow and will crack the...

More >>