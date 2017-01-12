New Tallassee chief explains expectations, hometown connection

Matt Higgins’ resume packs enough big city law enforcement experience to take him as far as he wants to go. For Higgins, that's always been Tallassee.

“I’ve always thought how cool it would be one day to retire and run the department in your hometown," Higgins said. “When the opportunity, when it opened up, I prayed about it and felt like it was something I needed to do.”

Higgins was one of 30 candidates who applied for the job. He was unanimously voted in by the council Wednesday.

Higgins realizes the job in tow: assessing the department from the ground up, from staffing, officers' strengths and weaknesses, equipment, training and the budget. While some things could take time, Higgins hopes the community immediately notices the Tallassee Police Department is under new management.

“We are going to be very proactive, hopefully they will notice that right away," Higgins explained. “We will be out there more.”

For Higgins, this is personal. He promises the community he will be visible and accessible, from being with officers on a crime scene, to attending local community events and games.

“I'm not a name on the door,” Higgins said. “I'm going to be out there in the community. I shop here, I eat here. This is home.”

This isn't an ordinary hire. New leaders were elected on the campaign promise of changing the culture at police headquarters, following the conviction of two different assistant police chiefs.

“We are realistic," Higgins explained. “I'm not unaware there are some blemishes here. But the thing is, there are really good officers at this department. I want the community to know realize that. Integrity is a big thing for me, professionalism is a big thing for me. Once the community sees we are professional and we have integrity, we are slowly going to be able to build that trust back.”

Higgins sees his role as part police chief and part training officer. Higgins plans to use his connections with various departments and his experience as a bomb squad commander, precinct commander and more than two decades worth of training to bolster the department.

“My leadership style is something I bring to the table," Higgins explained. “I have tried to always be a good leader, put my people first and I believe it’s a service thing."

Higgins expects to meet with the entire force this week. As the city works to confirm a salary package for Higgins, he is also ironing out logistics to leave his position at the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.

