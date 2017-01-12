Fund established for family of children killed in Opelika fire

Officials with the Opelika police and fire departments, as well as the Lee County coroner, addressed the media Friday afternoon with updates to a house fire that claimed the lives of three children and critically injured two others.

[Details on a memorial fund at bottom of story.]

The victims, who range in age from 3 to 11-years-old, were all siblings and were the only victims found inside the residence at the time of the fire. Their mother is said to have suffered first or second-degree burns sustained during an unsuccessful attempt to get inside to rescue them.

Coroner Bill Harris identified the victims killed as a result of the blaze as Zakihia Core, 11; Atira Core, 7; and Karmina Core, 5. Those critically injured include Bryson Core, 3, and Keiyonna Core, 9.

According to Harris, the blaze broke out around 4:20 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the Emmanuel Trailer Park, located in the 1300 block of South Long Street in Opelika.

Opelika Police and Fire, as well as East Alabama Medical Center EMS, responded within three minutes on reports of five children trapped inside. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the house.

Opelika firefighters managed to rescue the five children and rushed them to East Alabama Medical Center. Three died of their injuries at the EAMC emergency room. The other two were airlifted to Children's Hospital in Birmingham where, as of Friday afternoon, they were still listed in critical condition and on life support.

Here a look at the scene here along South Long Street in Opelika. Still working to gather information. pic.twitter.com/34ZbwXkaM4 — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) January 12, 2017

Bodies of the three children killed in the blaze have been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsies. Coroner Harris said he expected a preliminary cause of death sometime Friday afternoon or evening.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office, as well as Opelika Police and Fire officials, are combing through the burned trailer to determine the cause. That investigation "is in its very early stages," said Opelika Police Chief John McEachern.

The Opelika City School Board released a statement through the police chief which reads:

"The Opelika City Schools family, especially the students and staff at Southview Primary School and Northside Intermediate School, are extremely sad today as we grieve the loss of the children who died yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members, our community, and the first responders who were at the scene."

Because the deaths involved children and were not of natural causes, all evidence in this fire scene investigation will ultimately be turned over to a Lee County Grand Jury. The police chief cautioned that does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing, only that it's a legal requirement. He said at this time he does not anticipate any arrests or see anything criminal in the probe.

'Core Memorial Fund' established

The fund is set up at the AuburnBank – Opelika branch, to help the Core family with financial expenses. If you would like, you can send your donations to:

AuburnBank – Opelika Branch

215 South 6th Street

Opelika, AL 36801

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.