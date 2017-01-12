Fund established for family of children killed in Opelika fire

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
Six people were shot Saturday night at the 10th Annual Spring Carnival Extravaganza at Cathedral of the Cross Church on Center Point Parkway.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation, according to Captain Trent Beasley.More >>
A body was found Sunday at the Gunter Hill Campground, according to Captain Trent Beasley with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Brundidge Police Department is looking for answers after a body was found in a private pond off of County Road 3310 Saturday.More >>
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>
Sean Spicer apologized for his Hitler comments again while President Trump fired Steve Bannon on this week's "Saturday Night Live."More >>
Activists and residents say thousands of Syrians evacuated from their besieged towns have spent the night on buses at an exchange point as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.More >>
