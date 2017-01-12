Billy Graham's grandson to hold Wiregrass celebration

Will Graham is coming to Dothan. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Will Graham - grandson of famed evangelist Billy Graham - and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association are planning a special celebration in the Wiregrass.

Organizers held a special event to present plans to local pastors and church leaders at Dothan Civic Center Thursday night.

The BGEA is dedicated to spreading Christian teachings of Jesus Christ and uniting churches around the world. The celebration is a process with several scheduled events for church leaders from February to May.

The Graham family and members of the association have spoken to audiences across six continents.

Organizers are inviting people in the community to join the celebration at Dothan Civic Center from May 5-7.

Will Graham will speak, and there will be music and outreach for everyone at no cost.

