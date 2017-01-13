Home invasion suspects caught hiding in tree

Two men tried to get away after a home invasion, but their escape plan quickly fell apart as Montgomery County deputies closed in on their hideout, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

Faced with few options, the duo climbed a tree in a desperate attempt to evade capture, but they were quickly spotted by authorities and taken into custody, the sheriff said.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office got a call of a home burglary in progress in the 800 block of Hobbie Road, located in the Snowdoun area in the southern part of the county.

Cunningham says the suspects kicked in the front door of the house and went inside, where they came face to face with the elderly homeowner and a struggle ensued.

“He heard his front door come open. He thought it was bizarre. He was home by himself. He grabbed his firearm and was confronted in his hallway by two subjects. They managed to overpower him and take his firearm from him and the two subjects fled,” the sheriff said.

The victim called 911. The sheriff’s office had units in the area at the time of the incident, and they responded to the home within minutes.

They saw the suspects running in a nearby field and converged on the area.

“They were out in the middle of a pasture. We can see them walking so they tried to get some type of cover and the only cover they found was a tree and one of my deputies spotted them and we were able to take them into custody. We found the weapon as well. They had it hidden up in the tree," Cunningham said.

Euderrian Steele, 20, and Markess McGhee, 20, both of Montgomery were arrested and charged with robbery and burglary in the case.

“It could have turned out worse. Thank God the victim wasn't shot or injured. Right now, you're starting to see more and more of these people thinking that it's alright to kick in somebody's door and take their stuff,” the sheriff added.

He says quick action by residents and deputies made all the difference in tracking the suspects down.

“When the units got there, people started saying they spotted these two guys walking, saw them headed this way, and trying to help us. The community as a whole out in the rural parts of the county comes together when stuff like this happens. I always tell people that if want to commit crimes, don't think about coming to the rural part because we're going to watch. We're going to tell and we're going to make sure you're apprehended and that's what took place here,” Cunningham added.

The homeowner was examined by medics at the scene and left with minor injuries.

According to the sheriff, both suspects admitted to breaking into the victim’s house. Their car was found parked at a nearby church.

