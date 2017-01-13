City of Montgomery garbage routes adjusted for Monday holiday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

City of Montgomery garbage routes adjusted for Monday holiday

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The city of Montgomery says garbage pickup next week is being adjusted in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day. 

According to the city, all Monday/Thursday garbage routes will be worked on Tuesday and Thursday. All Tuesday and Friday regular garbage routes will be worked Wednesday and Friday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly