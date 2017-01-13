Montgomery Zoo unveils ring-tailed lemur exhibit Friday

Montgomery Zoo officials say they are excited to announce the brand-new opening of a ring-tailed lemur exhibit.

According to Marketing and Public Relations Manager Meaghan Weir, the zoo will be welcoming a troop of five to their new exhibit on Friday. The new exhibit will be located in the South American realm of the zoo, directly across from the recently opened capybara exhibit.

Lemurs are found in the wild on the African island of Madagascar. They are easily recognized by their vivid black and white ringed tails. Ring-tailed lemurs average about 5 pounds and grow to a total length of about 40 inches, according to zoo officials.

Officials say lemurs are also adept at moving through trees but spend a good portion of their time on the ground. Though their tails are typically longer than their bodies, ring-tailed lemurs are not able to hang by their tails like many of their primate cousins. Ring-tailed lemurs are considered an endangerment species largely because of habitat destruction. They have, however, been bred successfully in captivity.

“We are proud to be able to introduce this new species to our zoo guests,” said Zoo Director, Doug Goode. “Lemurs are entertaining to watch and will make a great addition to the Montgomery Zoo.”

Visitors can view the lemurs daily between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., depending on weather and the animal's husbandry needs.

