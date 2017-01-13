Weather Blog: Chasing 80

For a brief moment, Montgomery thermometers touched 80 degrees yesterday. That tied the record high for Thursday and offered a rare January treat. We'll be chasing a streak today as our forecast calls for another potential 80 degree run. The record we're looking to beat is 79 degrees set in 1907, a number that has stood for more than a century. Decent chance we break another today...

TODAY: Upper 70s on a general level are a good bet today. Within that, a few warmer locations will touch 80 or even 81 this afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a generous dose of sunshine. Clouds and a few showers will remain mainly north of I-20 today, so I'm not seeing a ton that would slow down the potential climb to 80 degrees again.

THIS WEEKEND: Numbers well into the 70s with mainly sunny conditions will make this weekend about as spectacular as you'll ever get in January. High pressure continues to dominate with an active storm track remaining well west and north of the region.

If you don't already have outdoor plans, make some.

NEXT WEEK: The signs of inevitable change will start to surface as next week rolls around. The active pattern that has remained to our west will slowly nudge eastward. This progression will set the stage for a change to wetter by the middle part of the week as a series of disturbances develop.

Until that point, we have a long stretch of 70+ degree days to go.

