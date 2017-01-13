Prattville woman's family searching for life-saving bone marrow match

A Prattville woman is asking for life-saving help.

“A donor transplant would be my only cure,” said Jessica Bentley, a 32-year-old mother of three. She was diagnosed in October with Actue Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer that begins in the bone marrow, where blood is produced.

“I had been having leg pain for about a month,” Bentley said. “I went to my primary physician, and he ordered an MRI and a bone scan...and sent me to an orthopedic surgeon who took a good look at the scans and was able to compare them.”

She eventually landed in Oncologist, Dr. Keith Thompson’s office.

About 6,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with all each year. It is the most common type of leukemia in children under age 15, but it can affect people of any age.

Jessica does have a twin sister, who would seem to be a likely bone marrow donor.

“But being identical twins, she can’t be a match because her marrow is pretty much just like mine,” Jessica explains. “And since mine isn’t working very well, hers is not going to be a good match for me either.”

So the search is going world wide to find the right match.

“Until then, I’ll be going back to chemo every 3 weeks to keep the leukemia at bay,” said Jessica. “And the Chemo, of course, you do get the nausea and the headaches and the fatigue. I’ve experienced side effects I didn’t even know existed.”

Saturday, Jessica's family and friends are holding a Marrow Donor Registry drive, in conjunction with “Be the Match”: a global registry that matches patients with donors.

“We’re trying to get people to come out, preferably between the ages of 18-44, to get their mouth swabbed to see if they’re a good match for me for a donor transplant.”

Even if Jessica’s match isn’t found at the drive, it could connect someone else with a needed donor.

Seventy percent of patients who need a transplant are in the same situation as Jessica and do not have a fully matched donor in their family.

The "Be the Match" registry drive is Saturday10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on Cobbs Ford road in Prattville. You can also register online at

www.bethematch.org.

