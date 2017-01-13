Man facing charges after barricading himself inside Montgomery apartment

A man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy and then barricading himself inside an apartment.

Chief Deputy Kevin J. Murphy said the suspect, who has not been identified, is facing charges of assault and resisting arrest.

"He just refused to come out," Murphy said. "We had criminal charges so we entered the apartment with a key. He was hiding in a closet. There was no force used, and we took him into custody."

The incident took place at an apartment complex located on Eastdale Road South just off the Eastern Boulevard. The complex, once known as Woodside Glenn though now called Birchwood Apartments.

"There were no injuries to him," the chief deputy said. "He did make a reference to the fire medics that came to check on his well-being that he may have ingested some pills, so he's going to be taken to the hospital for precautionary measures."

Capt. George Beaudry said the incident started after a deputy serving an eviction in an unrelated case witnessed a domestic incident happening in the parking lot of the parking complex

When the deputy attempted to intervene in the situation, the suspect is said to have assaulted the deputy. The suspect then fled the scene and barricaded himself inside his apartment, according to Beaudry.

The suspect and the deputy were not injured during the incident.

The suspect has been transported to a local hospital after swallowing an unknown amount of pills.

