Supersized chrome rooster on the move

Ronald Godwin is all smiles when he talks about his brother Larry’s supersized roadside attraction.

It’s one of those things you just have to look at when you drive by.

“He built it for my dad’s feed business,” said Brundidge artist Ronald Godwin. “It was to advertise his chicken feed business. That’s what inspired him.”

The work of art is a huge metal rooster. It used to sit along Highway 231 in Pike County.

“It’s all bumpers that Larry found back when cars had real bumpers. He got them from junkyards all over the place," Ronald Godwin said.

Larry is in poor health right now so Ronald is trying to get this thing fixed back up and moving. The Godwin boys got a push from dad when it came to a career path.

“Our dad said you’re not worth a damn at business so maybe you should do some art," Ronald Godwin said.

So through the years, both Godwin brothers became quite talented artists. Ronald spent some time in New York. Larry was always close to home in Pike County.

Along with sculpting, Larry was also an excellent painter. But that rooster is his pride and joy. So when Larry’s health started going downhill, Ronald decided to move the rooster from Highway 231 and bring it back to their home in Brundidge and get it working again.

When it’s working, the legs churn and the head swivels back and forth. So that’s his mission to get this chrome crower moving again.

“It would make him feel so good to see this rooster on TV," Ronald Godwin said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.