Missing Millbrook man found at Birmingham hospital

A Millbrook man who had been missing for a month has been found at a Birmingham hospital, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Donald Sinclair, 52, hadn't been seen since Dec. 13. CrimeStoppers released information on the missing person case Friday afternoon in hopes of getting information. Within two hours, Sinclair was located.

Sinclair was reported missing by family on Wednesday.

No information about his condition was released.

