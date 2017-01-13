Macon County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding missing man

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help finding 32-year-old Kenneth McKency who has been missing since Friday, Jan. 6.

McKency was last seen leaving a residence on Ligon Court near County Road 24 in rural Macon County. He was walking in an unknown direction in the Brownsville community.

No clothing description was available.

If you know McKency's location, please immediately call the sheriff's office at 33-4-724-0669 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

