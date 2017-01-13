Man charged in 3 Montgomery robberies

Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in three robberies in one day earlier this month.

Shaquille Upshaw, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with two counts of first degree robbery and one count of second degree robbery, according to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department.

Upshaw is accused of robbing a person in a parking lot near the Walgreens at Carter Hill and Zelda roads on Jan. 2, Duckett confirmed.

He is also a suspect in two other robberies on the same day. One was in the 3800 block of Eastern Boulevard. The other was in the 2900 block of McGehee Road.

None of the victims were injured.

According to jail records, Upshaw is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $150,000.

