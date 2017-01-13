Montgomery Co. DA looks to continue making strides

Bailey stood with his family Friday after taking the oath of office. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery County's top prosecutor was commended for his dedication to justice and victims as he marked the start of his first full term in office.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey was sworn in Friday afternoon at the Montgomery County Courthouse with his wife, children and mother by his side.

He thanked his family, staff, and supporters and said he is "as committed as ever" to making the community safer.

He laid out his goals for office, which include ongoing efforts in schools and the courtroom.

"We're going to continue to work to keep our children out of the criminal justice system by working in our schools and becoming mentors to our kids and doing everything we can to keep them out of the criminal justice system. We're going to continue to hold violent offenders accountable by pushing for stiff, tough sentences on those who commit violence in our community," Bailey said.

He also wants to continue efforts to collect child support and has been cracking down in deadbeat parents.

Bailey started with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in 1994. He became a Deputy District Attorney in 1997 and served as Chief Deputy District Attorney starting in 2003.

In February 2014, he was appointed district attorney when longtime District Attorney Ellen Brooks retired.

Bailey was elected in November.

"I'm so excited that the people of Montgomery County have given me the opportunity to serve as District Attorney for the next six years. I appreciate the confidence that they have invested in me," Bailey said.

Staff members with the District Attorney's Office were also sworn in Friday, including all of the investigators and deputy district attorneys.

Presiding Judge Johnny Hardwick issued the oaths of office.

