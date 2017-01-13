Business owner, Enterprise Chamber of Commerce warn public of scam

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and an area business owner are warning the public of a recently reported scam.

White Oak Ale House owner Lawanda Grill says she was approached by the scammer at her business. He was selling business advertisements for a key card holder you see at hotels.

Grill says it seemed legitimate.

"He's a very business-type gentleman, and I feel stupid for falling for it," Grill said.

She agreed to write a check for $180 for a year of advertising. She and her husband also own Frogs restaurant in New Brockton. They were thinking about getting another spot for that business, so they called him back.

"I went to call him back and the number was not a working number," she explained. "Well a red flag went up, so I got on the computer and started doing some investigating on my own."

Grill says the name of the company was Maps and Cards. She discovered they were not registered with the Better Business Bureau and numerous complaints had been filed for similar scams.

"I got off the computer and immediately called my bank... and spoke with them. They immediately stopped payment on my check so I was not out of any money," Grill said.

Now, she and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce are sharing this story in hopes of sparing someone else from this scam.

"If you're approached by an outside business soliciting for money, go to the Better Business Bureau website and research that company," urges Chamber President Erin Grantham. "Just check and see if there are any complaints or claims filed against them."

Grill says she has surveillance video from the day of the scam and plans to release that video to police.

If you've experienced a similar scam, you're advised to report it to police and your local chamber of commerce.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.