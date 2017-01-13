Covington County gets economic shot in the arm

Sami Stamnes says she'll be the first in line to apply. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Just a few weeks ago, a call-center company shocked Covington County by announcing it would close and lay off around 400 employees. Today, there's encouraging news from an entirely different company to cushion the blow a bit.

"Everything about an aircraft is amazing," said Sami Stamnes.

The 19-year old can't wait. Sami plans to apply for a job with an aviation company that plans to call the twin hangars home at the South Alabama Regional Airport between Andalusia and Opp. "I'm looking forward to it," she said.

"Most of the people working there will be A&P mechanics," said Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson.

Local leaders can't mention the name just yet because there is a news conference next week. We can tell you there will be 40 jobs up for grabs with an average pay of $21 an hour.

"We are so excited for this to be coming in," admitted Opp City Councilwoman Charlotte Hunt.

Their primary job will be to install high-tech avionic radios in the big C-130s. The company's deal with the Air Force is worth around $300 million.

"It sounds pretty simple," said South Alabama Regional Airport Executive Director Jed Blackwell, "but it's more extensive than what you and I may think. We'll have 85 aircraft here."

Around 12 years ago, local officials spent $3.5 million building the hangars with the hope they would attract industry. The county has more than earned a return on its investments. While a few companies have come and gone, the aviation business has agreed to stay 5 years and pay $50,000 a month.

"I want to be able to address cost of living raises for our employees who for two or three years have not had one," said Covington County Commission Chairman Greg White.

This turned out to be the prime spot for the aviation company because of the proximity to regional airfields.

"Our proximity to Eglin Air Force Base, Herbert, and Ft. Rucker puts us right in the center," said Blackwell.

Hiring begins around April 1 and Sami Stamnes intends to be the first in line.

"It would be amazing," she said.

Covington County officials say the company will bring in around 40 of its own employees, and those who are hired locally, such Sami Stamnes, will undergo training.

