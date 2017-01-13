Hearing set for man charged with 3 Montgomery terrorist threats

A preliminary hearing has been set for a man who held a 12-hour standoff with Montgomery before being arrested and charged with three felony counts of making a terrorist threat. Matthew Elliott Shashy, 28, will face a judge on Jan. 20.

Shashy has been held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $45,000 bond since the incident. As conditions for his release, he'll be required to seek mental health treatment and obey all orders from medical personnel.

The standoff happened on Jan. 3 and lasted into the early morning hours of the next day. The circumstances that led up to it, however, started the Saturday before after threatening graffiti messages were found outside the police department, Maxwell Air Force Base, and around the Alabama Capitol.

Shashy was identified as a person of interest in the shots fired at Maxwell and the graffiti messages, but when officers attempted to take him into custody, a standoff began at his home in McGehee Estates.

