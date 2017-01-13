Montgomery resident escapes house fire

A Montgomery resident was able to escape a house fire without injury Friday night.

According to Sgt. O.J. Whiting, when firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Bedford Lane, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the attic.

Only one person was home at the time.

Whiting said the fire started in the laundry room and spread to the attic. Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout.

The fire is under investigation.

