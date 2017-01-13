Military working dog celebrated at retirement ceremony

Friday was an emotional day at Maxwell Air Force Base. Longtime military working dog Rocky retired after six years of service.

Rocky was born in September 2006. A year later, he was assigned to the Transportation Security Administration and worked there until 2010.

He was then assigned to the military working dog training program. Rocky graduated from the program in February 2011 and was reassigned to Maxwell in April 2011.

Rocky has been deployed to Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar. During his three deployments, he found live explosives.

After six years of dedicated service, 10-year-old Rocky was given a proper send-off.

"It's just a great feeling that he'd be able to retire and be able to go home and be a normal dog for once in his life because like they said at the beginning of the ceremony, since day one he's been trained to do nothing but this. So I'm kind of happy he gets the chance to be a normal dog and relax and have fun," said Staff Sgt. Terrance Smith.

Smith is Rocky's current handler and will be adopting him. The two were recently deployed together for about a year.

