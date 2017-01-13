VIDEO: WSFA 12 News engineer scales nearly 2,000-foot tower

Chief Engineer Morris Pollock climbed WSFA 12 News' nearly 2,000-foot tall broadcast tower this week to make repairs.

He wore a camera to capture the journey, which includes going up a small elevator and climbing a ladder.

The tower is located in the Grady community in south Montgomery County. It was erected in the mid-1970s, and at the time, it was the third tallest man-made structure in the world.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.