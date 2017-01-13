1 killed in Bullock County crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 killed in Bullock County crash

BULLOCK COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bullock County Friday, according to Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened on Highway 110.

No other details were immediately available.

