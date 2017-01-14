Montgomery businessman meets with President-elect Donald Trump

Montgomery businessman Greg Calhoun was part of a meeting Friday with President-elect Donald Trump.

Calhoun and his business partner, radio and TV host Steve Harvey, met with Trump for two hours at Trump Tower in New York.

Calhoun said the meeting came at the request of the Obama and Trump transition teams.

Calhoun said they had a great conversation with the president-elect, and they covered several issues, including creating jobs for the American people.

"What we hope to do is make a difference in America by bringing jobs back. As you know we own a plant in Eufaula, Alabama that's been closed for five years. If we can get the President elect's help opening that plant up and employing the people down Eufaula and surrounding areas, we have made a great accomplishment," Calhoun said.

Calhoun says additional meetings are planned once Trump gets into office.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.