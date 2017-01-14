Montgomery businessman meets with President-elect Donald Trump

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a homicide on East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, broadcast the killing of a Cleveland man on Facebook Live.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
Local and federal law enforcement agencies across northeast Ohio and surrounding states remain on the lookout Monday morning. The Facebook Live murder suspect, Steve Stephens, was not captured overnight, and police fear he could have escaped the immediate area into a surrounding state.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.
Clifton James, best known for his indelible portrayal of a southern sheriff in two James Bond films but who was most proud of his work on the stage, has died.
The first lady tweeted over the weekend that she's looking forward to hosting the annual event.
President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.
AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks...
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.
The Brundidge Police Department is looking for answers after a body was found in a private pond off of County Road 3310 Saturday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation, according to Captain Trent Beasley.
A body was found Sunday at the Gunter Hill Campground, according to Captain Trent Beasley with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.