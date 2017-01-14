Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Selma

During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
Some Alabama lawmakers are pushing a bill that would return the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to what it was before it became ALEA, breaking up the state agency that combined a dozen agencies in order to save money.More >>
Animal Adventure Park is holding a contest to name the baby. Votes can be cast through their website for a fee of $1 per vote with a five-vote minimum.More >>
On Monday, Lowndes County students remembered school resource officer, Levi Pettway, who was killed in traffic accident last week.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) – After Auburn University canceled his on-campus event, set for Tuesday at 7 P.M., white nationalist Richard Spencer announced he will still come to the universityMore >>
Two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, have been arrested following a weekend police pursuit through Millbrook and Prattville that ended in a fatal car crash.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Myra Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe. .More >>
Moving to a new home can be a stressful. To make it as simple and sane as possible, Consumer Reports revealed its best tips.More >>
An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and injured in The Waters neighborhood in Pike Road Monday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.More >>
