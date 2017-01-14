Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Selma

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton held a news conference Saturday to speak out about the violence in the city. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A homicide investigation is underway in Selma, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Jackson said a Selma resident in his 20s was found dead Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Selma police, the victim was found in a vehicle in the 100 block of Lamar Avenue after officers were called to the area on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police haven't released the identity of the victim.

According to the district attorney, no arrests have been made.

New Selma Mayor Darrio Melton said he couldn't comment on an ongoing investigation, but held a news conference Saturday to speak out about violence in the city.

"We are the city that gave the world hope. We are the city that allowed people to dream. And that is what we will be working on as we move forward...to make sure that we are instilling that hope in our young people that has been lost," Melton said. "There is an epidemic in our city with violence. I'm saying to the citizens of the city: this is not just city hall's fight. This is all of our fight. From the school house, to your personal house, from our churches, from the government, from every citizen in the city, this is all of our fight."

