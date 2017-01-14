Bullock County crash victim identified

A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) – After Auburn University canceled his on-campus event, set for Tuesday at 7 P.M., white nationalist Richard Spencer announced he will still come to the universityMore >>
After Auburn University canceled his on-campus event that was set for Tuesday night, white nationalist Richard Spencer announced he will still come to the university to speak.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
Staff Sgt. Jose Sanchez lost the lower part of his leg in 2011 after stepping on an IED. Six years later, he crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon.More >>
Staff Sgt. Jose Sanchez lost the lower part of his leg in 2011 after stepping on an IED. Six years later, he crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon.More >>
The Enterprise Fire Department was awarded more than $22,000 worth of new extrication equipment to better serve the community Monday.More >>
The Enterprise Fire Department was awarded more than $22,000 worth of new extrication equipment to better serve the community Monday.More >>
Instead of going to his senior prom, a Selma teenager found himself behind bars, charged with the murder of his friend.More >>
Instead of going to his senior prom, a Selma teenager found himself behind bars, charged with the murder of his friend.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is looking for two suspects who bashed their way into a local pharmacy and stole a variety of prescription medications.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is looking for two suspects who bashed their way into a local pharmacy and stole a variety of prescription medications.More >>
Alabama Power will join the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Energy Initiatives and Fort Rucker on Thursday to host a ribbon cutting for a newly installed solar project.More >>
Alabama Power will join the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Energy Initiatives and Fort Rucker on Thursday to host a ribbon cutting for a newly installed solar project.More >>
If you are looking for a musical event to attend this summer, then check out the Capitol Sounds Concert Band.More >>
If you are looking for a musical event to attend this summer, then check out the Capitol Sounds Concert Band.More >>
Some Alabama lawmakers are pushing a bill that would return the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to what it was before it became ALEA, breaking up the state agency that combined a dozen agencies in order to save money.More >>
Some Alabama lawmakers are pushing a bill that would return the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to what it was before it became ALEA, breaking up the state agency that combined a dozen agencies in order to save money.More >>