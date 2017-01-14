Bullock County crash victim identified

A Union Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bullock County Friday night.

According to Senior Trooper Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Benjamin Gordon Main, 45, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.

The crash happened on Highway 110 about three miles west of Fitzpatrick.

According to King, Main wasn't wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.