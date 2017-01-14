Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening this week

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is approaching and areas all over the River Region have events planned to celebrate and honor his legacy.

ASU will hold two events this week. The first is a collaboration with Troy University-Montgomery and the Friends of the ASU Theatre. It is a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event in downtown Monday Wednesday. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Historic Davis Theatre. The celebration will highlight the individuals who are working to keep Dr. King's dream alive. The theme of this event is "A Message to the Future from the Keepers of the Dream." A matinee of this event will be Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

The second event will be held on Thursday at ASU's Abernathy College Auditorium on Harris Way beginning at 11 a.m. This annual event is free of charge and is in honor of Dr. King and those that he has inspired. This event will include music from the Mighty Marching Hornets and the ASU Choir.

Huntingdon College will hold a Day of Service on Monday from 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Huntingdon students are partnering with the United Methodist Committee on Relief to prepare Homeless Kits and Health Kits for distribution in this area and areas of great need or disaster.

Huntingdon is accepting donations of gallon-sized Ziploc bags, socks, granola bars, bottles of water, band-aids, soap, washcloths, toothbrushes and toothpaste until Monday morning for the kits. They will also accept monetary donations to help buy items for the kits.

