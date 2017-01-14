Sewell voices opposition to Obamacare repeal efforts

Congresswoman Terri Sewell is voicing her opposition to the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The Alabama Democrat voted against a GOP-approved budget resolution in the House Friday.

With a near party-line 227-198 House vote, Congress gave final approval Friday to a budget that will ease passage of a still-unwritten bill replacing President Barack Obama's health care overhaul with a GOP edition. The budget - the Senate approved it Thursday - bars Democratic senators from blocking that future legislation with a filibuster.

The budget is an early but critical victory in the Republican crusade to scrap Obamacare.

Sewell released this statement and video after the vote:

“On behalf of the more than 20 million Americans and over 165,000 Alabamians who stand to lose their health insurance under Republican’s plans to repeal the ACA, I voted against the GOP Budget Resolution on Friday. This measure sets repeal of the ACA into motion without a replacement plan and adds over $9.5 trillion to the national debt over the next ten years. The ACA is not perfect. This is why I have worked across the aisle to increase Alabama’s hospital reimbursements, decrease costs to individuals and businesses in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid, increase innovation, and stabilize the markets. While the Republicans know what it will take to fix what’s wrong with the ACA and build upon what’s working, they have yet to produce a replacement plan that works for the American people. Simply put, repeal without replace is a disgrace. According to the Office of Management and Budget, the Republican budget includes virtually no deficit reduction and would allow debt held by the American people to increase by roughly $9.5 trillion over the next ten years. The American people deserve a Congress that will work together to fix what’s wrong with the ACA and build upon what’s working. As representative of a heavily underserved district in a state dependent upon the solvency of Medicaid and Medicare, I stand ready to work with my colleagues to increase access, decreases costs, and stabilize the markets.”

