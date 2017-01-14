Selma restaurant owner killed in crash

The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
Judge Thomas Low praised Keith Vallejo, who was being sentenced for sex crimes against two relatives.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) – After Auburn University canceled his on-campus event, set for Tuesday at 7 P.M., white nationalist Richard Spencer announced he will still come to the universityMore >>
After Auburn University canceled his on-campus event that was set for Tuesday night, white nationalist Richard Spencer announced he will still come to the university to speak.More >>
Staff Sgt. Jose Sanchez lost the lower part of his leg in 2011 after stepping on an IED. Six years later, he crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon.More >>
The Enterprise Fire Department was awarded more than $22,000 worth of new extrication equipment to better serve the community Monday.More >>
Instead of going to his senior prom, a Selma teenager found himself behind bars, charged with the murder of his friend.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is looking for two suspects who bashed their way into a local pharmacy and stole a variety of prescription medications.More >>
Alabama Power will join the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Energy Initiatives and Fort Rucker on Thursday to host a ribbon cutting for a newly installed solar project.More >>
If you are looking for a musical event to attend this summer, then check out the Capitol Sounds Concert Band.More >>
