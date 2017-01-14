Selma restaurant owner killed in crash

The owner of a Selma restaurant was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Elizabeth Renee Kelley Wilkerson, 30, was killed when the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse she was driving left the road and hit a concrete culvert, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened at 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 219 about a mile southwest of Selma.

According to ALEA, Wilkerson wasn't using a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to her obituary, Wilkerson was the owner of Tally-Ho Restaurant, along with her husband, Paul Wilkerson.

Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church.

