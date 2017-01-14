Amanda: Carbon copy forecast continues

Our record high temperature was in jeopardy yet again this afternoon as mild air quickly warmed us back into the upper 70s. Montgomery hit 79 degrees, which was just one degree shy of the old record high temperature set back on Jan. 14, 1932 of 80 degrees. We will be keeping an eye on the record books over the next couple of days as temperatures continue to stay well above average for this time of year, but could this extra warmth finally mean some higher rain coverage and maybe even a chance of a thunderstorm or two?

Tonight: Drier air aloft along with a mostly clear sky currently and a calm wind will allow temperatures to fall quickly this evening into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds are slowly building in coverage from the west, but overall tonight many of us will only deal with a few clouds mixed in. Just like on Saturday morning, some of the colder temperatures will occur across the southern counties where the sky looks to stay cleared.

Now, temperatures are expected to fall just below the dewpoint values we saw this afternoon, so there is a chance a few patch areas of fog are possible early on Sunday... not everyone will be affect by this, but take it easy if you run into reduced visibility tomorrow morning.

Sunday: This strong ridge that is sitting over the Southeast will continue to bring unseasonably warm temperatures and dry weather to central/south Alabama for the second half of the weekend. Another warm and dry is expected on Sunday, which is almost an exact carbon copy of our forecast from Saturday. Highs reach the mid/upper 70s by the afternoon.

MLK Day: A short wave trough will start to lift northward into the Plains in time for the holiday on Monday... this will bring an increase in mid-level moisture values across much of Alabama. There won't be much forcing to lift any moisture, so overall rain chances will remain on the low end of spectrum; we'll keep coverage around 10 percent with many spots staying dry and just seeing some extra clouds for their Monday.

Workweek Forecast: The rest of your seven-day forecast starts to show some signs of increased rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures... an unsettled southwest flow will be present in our atmosphere, so models have been hinting at showers building in coverage through midweek, which would bring us some wet weather. Highs still hang on to the low/mid 70s for many despite more clouds and some raindrops.

The latest computer model runs have shown showers and even some thunderstorms possible as a cold front slowly moving into the region by the day on Tuesday. Instability show remain weak, but wind shear will be elevated, so we will be watching for a few of the storms that develop to potential turn stronger in nature. The front looks to stall somewhere close to Interstate 20 corridor by Wednesday with elevated rain chances stick around through much of the workweek. Still a lot of details to iron out, so we will continue to fine tune the forecast and keep you updated.

