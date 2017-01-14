I-65 clear near Prattville after 2 crashes - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

I-65 clear near Prattville after 2 crashes

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Two crashes caused traffic delays on Interstate 65 near Prattville Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, one of the crashes involved a motorcycle, and there were injuries.

No other details were released.

