Monk helps No. 6 Kentucky beat Auburn 92-72

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Malik Monk scored 24 points, helping No. 6 Kentucky beat Auburn 92-72 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

The balanced Wildcats (15-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) shot 57 percent from the field and placed five players in double figures. Edrice "Bam" Adebayo had 15 points, and De'Aaron Fox finished with 13.

The physical matchup included 49 fouls between the two teams, with Fox fouling out with 7:23 remaining. Kentucky connected on just 17 of 32 free throws, compared to 5 for 15 at the line for Auburn.

T.J. Dunans led Auburn (11-6, 1-4) with 23 points, and Mustapha Heron had 11.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.