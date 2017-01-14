Person scores 39 points to lead Troy to 93-71 win over UT-Arling - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Person scores 39 points to lead Troy to 93-71 win over UT-Arlington

SOURCE: Chris Davis/ Troy Athletics SOURCE: Chris Davis/ Troy Athletics

TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – On a sunny day in Troy, Wesley Person made it rain in Trojan Arena en route to a 93-71 win over UT Arlington in Troy’s first game at home in more than a month.
 
Person had a career-high 39 points on a career-high 10 3-pointers. The junior also had a career-high 13 field goals on 13-19 shooting.
 
It didn’t take long for Person and the Trojans (10-8) to show off the offensive firepower that would be displayed throughout the night. UT Arlington (12-5) led for just 48 seconds in the game and never in the second half.
 
Two free throws by Kaelon Wilson tied the game at 14 with 9:56 left in the first half, but that would be the last time the game was within reach for the Mavericks.
 
Person quickly turned the game into a 3-point shooting clinic. By halftime, the guard was up to 20 points on five 3-pointers to give Troy the 46-36 lead at the break.
 
Any attempt for the Mavericks to cut into the deficit coming out of the half was quickly thwarted by a 12-5 run in the first 4:13. From the 4:44 mark of the first half through the end of the game, Troy led by double-digits for all but 17 seconds.
 
With Troy leading 77-62 with 5:22 to go, Person pulled up near the top of the key and launched a 3-pointer that hit nothing but net and gave him 33 points.
 
That shot surpassed his previous career-high of 31 points that he ironically set against UT Arlington on Jan. 5, 2015 of his freshman season.
 
His night still wasn’t over yet as he hit two more 3-pointers for good measure to get to his total of 39 points, which was just eight points shy of the Troy record of 47 points set by Calvin Aultman against Jacksonville State on Feb. 28, 1991.
 
While Person stole the show, it was also a huge night for Jordon Varnado. The forward had 24 points on 10-16 shooting and three rebounds. That total was just three points shy of his career-best 27 points against Alabama A&M earlier this season on Dec. 10.

(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)

  • AlabamaMore>>

  • SPORTS

    Alabama's Key declares for 2017 NBA draft, will not hire agent

    Alabama's Key declares for 2017 NBA draft, will not hire agent

    Monday, April 17 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-04-17 20:46:43 GMT
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)

    Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Alabama gymnastics team advances to 2017 NCAA Super Six Team Final

    Alabama gymnastics team advances to 2017 NCAA Super Six Team Final

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:43:30 GMT
    SOURCE: University of AlabamaSOURCE: University of Alabama

    Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program. 

    More >>

    Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program. 

    More >>

  • Alabama DB arrested in Texas assault case

    Alabama DB Deionte Thompson arrested in Texas assault case

    Friday, April 14 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-04-14 19:35:37 GMT
    (Source: Alabama Athletics)(Source: Alabama Athletics)

    A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.

    More >>

    Alabama safety Deionte Thompson has been arrested in connection with a spring break assault in Texas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly