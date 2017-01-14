Person scores 39 points to lead Troy to 93-71 win over UT-Arlington

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama's 23 berths is more than any other program.
A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.
The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. (CT) kick on April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will include a full day of activities and experiences including the opportunity for fans to take the field at the conclusion of the game.
Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN. Bama coach Nick Saban released a statement about the matter on Friday.
Malik Dunbar, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard/forward from North Augusta, S.C., and the College of Central Florida in Ocala, has signed a national letter of intent to Auburn University, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday.
Daniel Robert hit a 3-run home run and earned his first career save as No. 10 Auburn baseball out-slugged Samford 16-15 Tuesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field.
Butch Thompson didn't know what he wanted to do with baseball, he just knew he had to be around the game.
Perhaps the biggest question of not only A-Day but spring practice itself was whether or not transfer QB Jarrett Stidham was the real deal. He certainly looked the part in Saturday's spring game.
Auburn's A-Day is in the books.
Alabama State Tennis has done some spectacular things recently. The ride home from the SWAC Tournament this season was a little different.
Former ASU athletic director Stacy Danley has been named the new athletics director at South Carolina State University.
The Troy Trojans completed their 3rd T-Day spring football game under head Neal Brown on Saturday.
Saturday will be a busy day for Troy athletics with everything centering on the Trojans' annual T-Day spring football game.
Freshman Darian Adams has the potential to be a dominant player for the Troy Trojans.
The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. (CT) kick on April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will include a full day of activities and experiences including the opportunity for fans to take the field at the conclusion of the game.
Alabama State Tennis has done some spectacular things recently. The ride home from the SWAC Tournament this season was a little different.
The Biscuits (6-5) achieved what was perhaps their most impressive victory of the season thus far, blanking the Jackson Generals (8-3), 1-0, on Monday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.
Former ASU athletic director Stacy Danley has been named the new athletics director at South Carolina State University.
Malik Dunbar, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard/forward from North Augusta, S.C., and the College of Central Florida in Ocala, has signed a national letter of intent to Auburn University, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday.
