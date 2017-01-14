Alabama State holds off Alabama A&M late spurt, wins 57-55 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama State holds off Alabama A&M late spurt, wins 57-55

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Tony Armstrong scored 16 points and Alabama State held off Alabama A&M for a 57-55 victory on Saturday night.

Reginald Gee's 3-pointer gave the Hornets had a nine-point lead with about six minutes remaining before Quinterian McConico and De'Ederick Petty scored four points each for an 8-0 spurt that pulled Alabama A&M to 55-54 with 1:26 left. Gee made a pair of free throws and McConico made 1 of 2 from the line to make it 57-55 with 45 seconds to go.

Petty forced a turnover with 16 seconds to play, but Matthew Cotton missed a jumper with three seconds left to seal it for Alabama State.

Gee and Rodney Simeon had 13 points apiece for Alabama State (4-13, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Petty scored 19 points and McConico had 18 with a game-high nine rebounds to lead Alabama A&M (1-15, 1-4).

    Alabama's Key declares for 2017 NBA draft, will not hire agent

    Monday, April 17 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-04-17 20:46:43 GMT
    Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • Alabama gymnastics team advances to 2017 NCAA Super Six Team Final

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:43:30 GMT
    Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program. 

  • Alabama DB arrested in Texas assault case

    Friday, April 14 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-04-14 19:35:37 GMT
    A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.

