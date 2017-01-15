Family, friends remember former Troy city councilman killed in fire

Jose Henderson's father, Maceo Henderson, said he received a call on Saturday night from a friend who told him his house was on fire.

"I went outside of my house, and I didn't see any smoke or anything," Henderson said. "So, I told him, 'no, it's not my house.''

Henderson said his friend called him back a few minutes later to tell him it was actually his son's house that was on fire.

"When I got over there, the streets were lined up with cars," Henderson said. "It was in flames."

Henderson said he learned his son was dead at the scene, but he could not get any more information until the coroner arrived.

While he is still awaiting more information from the coroner and forensic specialists about the cause of the fire and the state of the body, Henderson said he wants to world to know who his son was.

"He was a good son," Henderson said. "He's truthful. He's a hard worker, and he loves his family."

Henderson's father isn't the only one who wants to share his legacy. Members of First Mission Baptist Church, the oldest African-American church in Tory, said the 25-year deacon was a driving force in the congregation.

"He loved First Baptist," Pastor George Gilchrist Jr. said. "He loved the members of First Baptist, and he was a man of prayer."

Family and friends, like Dr. Linda Felton, said Henderson's influence stretched past his church. He served on the Troy City Council, was an influential member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and led initiatives to support the growth and education of the youth around him.

"He worked with children and for their education from the very beginning," Dr. Felton said. "He worked with them until it was time for them to go out and start their careers, and if he could help you get a job, he did that."

For now, Henderson's two siblings, father and church family said they are choosing to remember his influence and find joy in all of the positive change he created during his life.

