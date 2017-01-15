Officials investigate deadly fire in Troy

A person has died following a fire that started Saturday evening in Troy, according to the Troy Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire happened in the 1100 block of North Three Notch around 7:26 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the residence.

During the process of putting out the fire, firefighters discovered a victim inside the residence. The victim has been identified by family members as former Troy City Council member Jose Henderson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.The victim's body has been turned over to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science.

The fire is being investigated by the Troy Fire Department, the Troy Fire Dept. Marshal's office, the Troy Police Dept. and the State of AL Fire Marshal's office.

