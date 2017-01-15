Enterprise woman fatally wounded in motorcycle crash

A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of an Enterprise woman, according to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Trooper Kevin Cook says, Kimberly Michelle Scordato, 45, was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it left the roadway, struck a ditch and critically injured her. Scordato was taken to Flowers Hospital in Dothan where she died from her injuries at 4:35 p.m.

The crash happened six miles north of Slocomb at the 14-mile marker on Alabama Highway 103.

While circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation, authorities believe that alcohol was a factor.

No further information is available for release at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.