Enterprise woman fatally wounded in motorcycle crash

The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
Hanwha in Opelika is spending $20 million in capital investments and adding 100 more jobs to its growing workforce.More >>
Hanwha in Opelika is spending $20 million in capital investments and adding 100 more jobs to its growing workforce.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea. telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.More >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea. telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.More >>
Moore spoke to the room of media representatives, saying the decision to suspend him was politically motivated because of his stance on same-sex marriage and admitted it has hurt him financially, though he added "God is faithful."More >>
Moore spoke to the room of media representatives, saying the decision to suspend him was politically motivated because of his stance on same-sex marriage and admitted it has hurt him financially, though he added "God is faithful."More >>
"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.More >>
"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.More >>
The Auburn Police Department has released mug shots of three people arrested during Tuesday night's speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer on the campus of Auburn University.More >>
The Auburn Police Department has released mug shots of three people arrested during Tuesday night's speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer on the campus of Auburn University.More >>
?State Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow will make an announcement Wednesday afternoon about a resolution related to Rebekah Mason, according to a House spokesperson.More >>
?State Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow will make an announcement Wednesday afternoon about a resolution related to Rebekah Mason, according to a House spokesperson.More >>