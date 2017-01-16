Former Troy city councilman dies in house fire; Hear from his friends and family on TIA

Good morning! Here are some of the stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

DEADLY FIRE: A house fire in Troy Saturday night took the life of former city councilman, Jose Henderson. Reporter Morgan Young spoke with Henderson's father and church family and has more on the legacy they say he is leaving behind, coming up at 6 a.m.

WEATHER:

Another record today? Maybe, but we may fall just short. Regardless, a high of 77 ain't bad! pic.twitter.com/IMUWpuKugz — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 16, 2017

Near record temperatures will continue as we open the new workweek. While today remains mostly dry, rain chances will be picking up as the week progresses. First Alert Meteorologist Eric Snitil is tracking two stronger waves: one Thursday night & another into the weekend. Get the details on TIA

PROTEST AGAINST SESSIONS: In Birmingham Saturday, hundreds turned out with posters and megaphones to oppose senator Jeff Sessions' confirmation as U.S. attorney general. Reporter Lydia Hu has more from protestors coming up at 6:05 a.m.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: In Montgomery, volunteers went to work to honor Martin Luther King. Reporter Allen Henry shows us how the group celebrated the man who made an impact around the world coming up at 6:30 a.m.

DEADLY PLANE CRASH: At least 37 people were killed in Kyrgyzstan when a cargo plane crashed into a neighborhood. The Boeing 747 crash-landed near an airport north of the capital due to poor visibility. Coming up at 6 a.m. here what emergency officials had to say about the crash.

