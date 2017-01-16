Crash that closed I-85 Sunday leaves 2 dead

A two-vehicle crash on I-85 southbound Sunday has claimed the lives of two people, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Corporal Jess Thornton says, James Patrick Owens, 65 of Vestavia Hills, was killed when the 2008 Cadillac DTS he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Dodge Charger. After the collision, Owens' vehicle left the roadway.

The charger caught fire after the collision, delaying the identification of the victim inside. Lakisha Shepard, 43 of Auburn, was later identified by Troopers as the driver.

Both Shepard and Owens were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened on I-85 southbound between the 20 and 21-mile marker, just over a mile from Shorter. The collision closed lanes of I-85 SB for about four hours.

No additional details have been released.

