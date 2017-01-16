Troy students take part in community outreach during MLK Days of Service

From Troy University:

Troy University students will have the opportunity to participate in the MLK Days of Service from Jan. 18 through Jan. 21.

Eleven years after legislation passed to declare the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a federal holiday, Congress designated it as a national day of service in 1994 and it is still the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service.

“We just want to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, but also kick off the semester in service to our community,” Jonathan Cellon, associate dean of first year studies, said.

This will be TROY’s seventh year participating in this service week.

“Normally what we’ve done is we’ll set up 12 or so projects around the city of Troy, usually concentrated on a particular day, and those range from Habitat for Humanity, to the Boys and Girls Club and to things at the elementary school,” Cellon said. “This year we’re concentrating most of our efforts on our school garden project that’s getting kicked off at Troy Elementary.”

Beginning on Jan. 19, the main days of service will feature building and installing garden beds for the School Garden Project, clearing the nature trail at the elementary school for its new outdoor classroom and end with installing picnic tables for the classroom on Jan. 21.

Other service opportunities for the MLK Days of Service will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 18, with the Growing Healthy Minds Reading Initiative at Head Start in Troy. Students will be able to help reach out to children and teach them about nutrition and how to lead healthy lives.

Campus Kitchens will also have its first meal prep day of the semester during this week on Jan. 19, and the first delivery day will be on Jan. 20.

Students who are interested in volunteering can sign up for a project in Eldridge Hall Room 122.