Changes coming to Eastchase area

Lots of changes are coming to the Eastchase shopping area in east Montgomery.

Two well-known stores are leaving the Shoppes at Eastchase, officials with the outdoor shopping center confirmed.

According to Suzanna Wasserman, Williams-Sonoma is closing its doors Monday, Jan. 16. The store is hosting a last day sale.

Banana Republic is also set to close its doors at the end of January. An exact date hasn't been set.

The clothing store H&M is still on track to open at the Shoppes at Eastchase in the fall. Construction will start in February, Wasserman said.

Officials also confirmed two new developments are coming to the area.

According to Jim Wilson & Associates, a new development called Eastchase Central will be built behind Target. It will include a Marshalls and Homegoods superstore and Five Below.

Marshalls and Homegoods are part of the TJX Companies and sell off-price apparel and home decor. Five Below sells merchandise all priced at $5 and below.

Wasserman also confirmed a new development is coming in the area next to Arby's. The fast food building that housed Whataburger and Del Taco has been demolished. A three-tenant shopping center will be built in that space.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.