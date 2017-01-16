Marshalls/HomeGoods, Five Below coming to EastChase

The newest retail development for the Shoppes at EastChase is set to include news stores like Marshalls/HomeGoods superstore and more, according to officials with Jim Wilson and Associates LLC.

Officials say the new area will be called EastChase Central and construction on the multi-million dollar project began in December. The development is located on the 6.7 acres across from Hampton Inn and Suites and behind Target.

Eastchase Central's stores will include a Marshalls/HomeGoods superstore in an over 40,000 square feet and Five Below in an over 8.500 square foot facility. Marshalls and HomeGoods are a part of the TJX Companies Inc. They feature leading off-price apparel and home fashions. Five Below is a rapidly growing specialty value retailer which offers a range of trend-right merchandise all prices ar five dollars and below.

“We continue to see excellent demand for outstanding real estate at Eastchase,” said Will Wilson, the Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC President, “and Eastchase Central, led by the Marshalls/HomeGoods superstore and Five Below, will certainly make the outstanding shopping environment at Eastchase even better.”

The grand completion of the project is expected to take place in fall of 2017.

