Marshalls/HomeGoods, Five Below coming to EastChase

The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
The Auburn Police Department has released mug shots of three people arrested during Tuesday night's speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer on the campus of Auburn University.More >>
A group of citizens are working to solve issues facing the City of Dothan. Wednesday, the Mayor of Dothan and organizers of Blueprint City shared ideas and findings of a 6 month initiative.More >>
The near-death of a woman in a Nevada crash has exposed a hole in the government's efforts to get potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators off the road.More >>
Moore spoke to the room of media representatives, saying the decision to suspend him was politically motivated because of his stance on same-sex marriage and admitted it has hurt him financially, though he added "God is faithful."More >>
There's another nearby planet with a good chance of harboring life, researchers say.More >>
Cecilia Pugh said her son woke her up from a nap on April 11 to tell her Allissa Pugh, her daughter, was in a physical altercation with two girls while getting off the bus.More >>
The city of Dothan's animal shelter has been given custody of more than 70 animals recovered from an alleged puppy mill last month.More >>
