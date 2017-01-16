Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Selma

Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.More >>
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting.More >>
Do you hate coming home at night to a dark home? Are you growing tired of having to go all the way across the room to flip a light switch. Well a product on shelves now may save the day!More >>
Do you hate coming home at night to a dark home? Are you growing tired of having to go all the way across the room to flip a light switch. Well a product on shelves now may save the day!More >>
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 5 children have already died this year from heatstroke and 701 children have died since 1988.More >>
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 5 children have already died this year from heatstroke and 701 children have died since 1988.More >>
The company is working to create what they call a “direct brain interface” that would allow users to type messages with their brains.More >>
The company is working to create what they call a “direct brain interface” that would allow users to type messages with their brains.More >>