Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Selma

A man was shot early Monday after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Selma.

According to a news release from the Selma Police Department, around 1:10 a.m. Monday, Selma police officers responded to the 3000 block of Perham Avenue after they were advised that a woman was being assaulted by her boyfriend.

When officers arrived to the scene, they heard a verbal fight happening inside the residence. While officer went inside the front of the residence, the suspect exited out the back and started firing shot at the officers, according to the police department.

The suspect was shot after officers returned gunfire. The suspect was then transported out of the county to a medical facility for further treatment.

The identity of the suspect hasn't been released, but according to police, he will face charges of domestic violence assault and attempted murder.

No officers were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation will handle the shooting investigation.

According to the Selma Police Department, two officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave with pay.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.