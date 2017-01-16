Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Selma - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Selma

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

A man was shot early Monday after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Selma. 

According to a news release from the Selma Police Department, around 1:10 a.m. Monday, Selma police officers responded to the 3000 block of Perham Avenue after they were advised that a woman was being assaulted by her boyfriend. 

When officers arrived to the scene, they heard a verbal fight happening inside the residence. While officer went inside the front of the residence, the suspect exited out the back and started firing shot at the officers, according to the police department.

The suspect was shot after officers returned gunfire. The suspect was then transported out of the county to a medical facility for further treatment.

The identity of the suspect hasn't been released, but according to police, he will face charges of domestic violence assault and attempted murder. 

No officers were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation will handle the shooting investigation.

According to the Selma Police Department, two officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave with pay.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Thursday, April 20 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-04-20 06:10:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-04-20 06:10:02 GMT

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    More >>

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    More >>

  • Arkansas suffers 2 setbacks to multiple execution plan

    Arkansas suffers 2 setbacks to multiple execution plan

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:38:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:38:23 GMT

    Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.

    More >>

    Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.

    More >>

  • EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:33:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:33:07 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly