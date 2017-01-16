Duerr sworn in as district attorney in 5th Judicial Circuit - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Duerr sworn in as district attorney in 5th Judicial Circuit

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TALLAPOOSA CO., AL (WSFA) -

A new district attorney is taking office in the 5th Judicial Circuit for the first time in more than a decade. 

Career Prosecutor Jeremy Duerr is now leading the district attorney’s office in the 5th Judicial Circuit. The 5th Judicial Circuit covers the counties of Tallapoosa, Macon, Randolph and Chambers. 

Becoming a district attorney was something Duerr hadn't considered until someone approached him about running when longtime District Attorney E. Paul Jones planned to retire. 

“This has been a dream come true,” Duerr explained. “Being an assistant for 12 years, deciding to run and actually winning the election – there’s nothing I’d rather do.”

Duerr knows the demands of running an office that is not only lacking sizable resources but also has growing caseloads that stretch across four counties.

“I trust the people in my office to handle the financials,” Duerr said.  “I will count on them to keep me up to date about what we have and what we don't have more importantly.”

The newly sworn in district attorney won’t be easing into the role. Duerr’s schedule is already exhausted for his first official day in office.

“First thing in the morning we have grand jury going in Chambers County,” Duerr said. “I will be there, and will impanel my first grand jury as a DA.”

Monday’s swearing-in marks a new chapter, both personally and professionally, for Duerr who lost his father during a hard-fought campaign.

“I wished I could tell him we made it,” Duerr told supporters after taking the oath of office. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

