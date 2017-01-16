Your boss could affect your health

Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.More >>
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.More >>
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting.More >>
Do you hate coming home at night to a dark home? Are you growing tired of having to go all the way across the room to flip a light switch. Well a product on shelves now may save the day!More >>
Do you hate coming home at night to a dark home? Are you growing tired of having to go all the way across the room to flip a light switch. Well a product on shelves now may save the day!More >>
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 5 children have already died this year from heatstroke and 701 children have died since 1988.More >>
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 5 children have already died this year from heatstroke and 701 children have died since 1988.More >>