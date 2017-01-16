Your boss could affect your health - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Your boss could affect your health

(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
(CNN) -

Toxic work environments are not only bad for employees, they're bad for businesses, too.

A study published by the British Psychological Society found that people whose bosses display narcissistic or psychopathic traits not only feel more depressed, they are also more likely to engage in undesirable behaviors on the job.

Researchers at the University of Manchester's Business School analyzed information from some 1,200 participants, who were asked about their own psychological health, their manager's personality and the prevalence of workplace bullying. 

Participants reported lower job satisfaction and scored higher on a clinical measure of depression when they worked with supervisors who exhibited a strong desire for power and a lack of empathy.

Investigators found that incidents of counterproductive work behavior and bullying were higher in these environments, potentially impacting the bottom line.

The lead researcher said the study indicates that managers who exhibit these "dark" traits can be bad news for organizations because they can create a toxic working environment for all involved.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • VP Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant values

    VP Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant values

    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-04-20 09:50:19 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-04-20 09:50:19 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    More >>

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    More >>

  • Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:49 AM EDT2017-04-20 09:49:57 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:49 AM EDT2017-04-20 09:49:57 GMT

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    More >>

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    More >>

  • EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:21 AM EDT2017-04-20 09:21:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:21 AM EDT2017-04-20 09:21:05 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly